 

PAVmed Reschedules Business Update Conference Call on February 22, 2021 to 8 30 AM EST

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:30  |  51   |   |   

Conference call and live webcast was previously scheduled for 4:30 PM EST

Lucid Diagnostics strategic advisor and medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley Lapidus to join call

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the Company has moved the time of its business update conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 to 8:30 AM EST to accommodate the schedule of PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (“Lucid”) Strategic Advisor, medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley Lapidus.

Mr. Lapidus will join PAVmed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lishan Aklog, M.D., and President and Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGrath on the call. Mr. McGrath will provide a financial update on the Company. Dr. Aklog will provide a business update and discuss Lucid’s growth strategy with Mr. Lapidus, who will provide his perspective on Lucid’s EsoGuard commercial opportunity, based on his similar experiences bringing early cancer detection technologies to market, including as the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences.

Mr. Lapidus brings more than three decades of experience founding and leading breakthrough diagnostic companies. He founded and served as President of Cytyc Inc., whose ThinPrep Pap test technology, which he invented, revolutionized early detection of cervical cancer. Mr. Lapidus also founded and served as President & CEO and later as Chairman of Exact Sciences, whose Cologuard stool DNA test has revolutionized early detection of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences became the fastest growing company in the history of the diagnostics industry and now is a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Binx Health Inc., Glympse Bio Inc., PathAI Inc, Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. He also serves as a Co-Founding Pillar of Pillar VC, and as Managing Director of his own incubator LapidDx Research. Mr. Lapidus has served as an Instructor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAVmed Reschedules Business Update Conference Call on February 22, 2021 to 8 30 AM EST Conference call and live webcast was previously scheduled for 4:30 PM EST Lucid Diagnostics strategic advisor and medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley Lapidus to join call NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
First U.S. Patient Undergoes Successful Minimally Invasive Carpal Tunnel Release Using PAVmed’s CarpX Device
09.02.21
PAVmed to Hold Business Update Conference Call on February 22, 2021