NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the Company has moved the time of its business update conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 to 8:30 AM EST to accommodate the schedule of PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (“Lucid”) Strategic Advisor, medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley Lapidus.

Mr. Lapidus will join PAVmed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lishan Aklog, M.D., and President and Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGrath on the call. Mr. McGrath will provide a financial update on the Company. Dr. Aklog will provide a business update and discuss Lucid’s growth strategy with Mr. Lapidus, who will provide his perspective on Lucid’s EsoGuard commercial opportunity, based on his similar experiences bringing early cancer detection technologies to market, including as the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences.

Mr. Lapidus brings more than three decades of experience founding and leading breakthrough diagnostic companies. He founded and served as President of Cytyc Inc., whose ThinPrep Pap test technology, which he invented, revolutionized early detection of cervical cancer. Mr. Lapidus also founded and served as President & CEO and later as Chairman of Exact Sciences, whose Cologuard stool DNA test has revolutionized early detection of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences became the fastest growing company in the history of the diagnostics industry and now is a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Binx Health Inc., Glympse Bio Inc., PathAI Inc, Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. He also serves as a Co-Founding Pillar of Pillar VC, and as Managing Director of his own incubator LapidDx Research. Mr. Lapidus has served as an Instructor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering.