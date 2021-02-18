Arco Vara is expanding its development activities in Kodulahe

The size of the land plot is 5,444 m 2 and the expected GBA is 6,500 m 2 above ground. In 2021, preparing the detailed spatial plan of the land plot will begin.

Miko Niinemäe, CEO of Arco Vara AS, “It is a unique area in Tallinn, where the sea, forest and beach are in the palm of residents’ hand. The speed of sales of Kodulahe project indicates that we can offer rest of the city noise, close to the city center and with high quality.”



