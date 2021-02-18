 

Arco Vara is expanding its development activities in Kodulahe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:49  |  24   |   |   


A subsidiary of Arco Vara, Arco Investeeringute Aktsiaselts, won a state land auction at Soodi street 6, Merimetsa, Kodulahe quarter.

The size of the land plot is 5,444 m2 and the expected GBA is 6,500 m2 above ground. In 2021, preparing the detailed spatial plan of the land plot will begin.

Miko Niinemäe, CEO of Arco Vara AS, “It is a unique area in Tallinn, where the sea, forest and beach are in the palm of residents’ hand. The speed of sales of Kodulahe project indicates that we can offer rest of the city noise, close to the city center and with high quality.”


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com




ZeitTitel
15.02.21
Change in substantial holding
11.02.21
Unaudited consolidated interim report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
08.02.21
Arco Vara is expanding its development activities
21.01.21
Arco Vara won a lawsuit