 

Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT), today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.135 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

     
Contacts:    
Investors: Media:  
Ramesh Shettigar    Eileen L. Beck  
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793  
ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com  



