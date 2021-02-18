EnPro to Present at Gabelli’s 31st Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Gabelli’s 31st Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 25. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.
