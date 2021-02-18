EnPro to Present at Gabelli’s 31st Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Gabelli’s 31st Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 25. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

