Ciena Announces Internet Availability of 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Materials

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, announced today that proxy materials are now available for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Gary B. Smith, President and CEO, and David M. Rothenstein, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, will facilitate the meeting.

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 3:00 p.m. ET

Listen Live: An audio webcast of the meeting, accompanied by a slide presentation, will be posted at the time of the event. Shareholders will be able to ask questions through the virtual platform. Registration and all materials will be found at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIEN2021.

Stockholder Materials: Proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting are now available on the Ciena Investor Relations website at http://investor.ciena.com.

Online & Interactive Annual Report: The 2020 Annual Report is now available and can be downloaded here or at http://investor.ciena.com.

Additional Stockholder Information: Ciena stockholders, as of the February 4, 2021 record date for the Annual Meeting, will be mailed a "Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials" and will be entitled to attend, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting by entering the 16-digit control number included in their notice. The notice will also include instructions for accessing Ciena's proxy materials online or requesting paper copies of the materials.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

