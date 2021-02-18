 

Nickelodeon Readies New Series Baby Shark’s Big Show! and Renews Top Hits From Powerhouse Preschool Portfolio

As Nickelodeon paves the way for the spring premiere of the brand-new animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show!, the net is debuting a block of original Baby Shark shorts and doubling down on its preschool slate with renewals of top hits from its powerhouse preschool portfolio. Nick has greenlit a second season of Santiago of the Seas, a fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! and a ninth season of PAW Patrol, which was the number-one preschool series on all TV last year. For 2020, Nickelodeon was home to nine of the top 10 preschool shows on all TV, and the number-one cable network for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11.

In advance of the spring premiere of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, the brand-new animated preschool series (26 half-hour episodes, co-produced by SmartStudy) based on Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance, the world-famous pop culture phenomenon, Nickelodeon will air “Baby Shark Shorts,” a collection of five mini-adventures, on Friday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The shorts follow Baby Shark and his best bud William as they dive into dancing, games and snack-sized mysteries, giving preschoolers a peek at the jaw-some underwater escapades that await in the upcoming series.

Building upon the successful debut of Santiago of the Seas, which premiered in October 2020 and garnered the biggest L+3 lift Nickelodeon has ever had for a preschool launch, the net has picked up the series for a second season. Season two of Santiago of the Seas (26 half-hour episodes) will follow kind-hearted pirate Santiago “Santi” and his courageous crew—his cousin Tomás, first mate Lorelai the mermaid and best friend Kiko the frog—as they continue to sail the high seas aboard the legendary ship El Bravo to keep the islands safe. The new season of this fantastical Latino-Caribbean inspired action-adventure series will feature spectacular treasure, pesky villains and wondrous new lands.

In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights, to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends.

Season nine of PAW Patrol (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment) will follow the paw-some pack of pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they take on exciting new missions. Whether it’s on the outskirts of town or beneath the waters of Adventure Bay, new pup pals and action-packed rescues are on the way.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

