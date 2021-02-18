 

FOX News Digital Network Records Highest January of Multiplatform Views

FOX News Digital closed out the first month of 2021 with 2 billion multiplatform views, 4 billion multiplatform minutes and 108 million unique devices, according to Comscore. The digital network also finished the month of January with its highest January of multiplatform views on record. Notably, FOX News Digital secured double digit increases in all key performance metrics versus the prior month and marked 21 months securing over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. The FOX News Mobile Application notched its eleventh month in a row totaling over 8 million unique visitors.*

FOX News finished the month with its best January on record in total social interactions, up 50 percent versus the prior year, according to Socialbakers. For the 77th straight month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving over 90 million total interactions. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 64 million on Facebook and 25 million Instagram interactions, according to Socialbakers.

According to Adobe Analytics, FOX News Digital earned its highest non-election day of unique devices and page views on January 6th during continuous breaking news coverage of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building. FOX News Digital’s live blog had a standout day in traffic, with its highest non-election day of page views in history. January 6th also marked FOX News International’s highest non-election day of engagement (unique viewing devices, content starts and minutes spent).

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com earned a record month across all key performance indicators, as well as a triple digit increase year over year (+118%) in multiplatform unique visitors (41 million). FOXBusiness.com drove 177 million multiplatform views and 327 million multiplatform total minutes last month, securing double digit growth increases in both categories versus the prior year. The business network also surpassed both CNN Business and Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.**

JANUARY 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
 FOX News Digital – 4,225,000,000 (up 21 percent vs. December 2020)
CNN.com – 6,329,000,000 (up 71 percent vs. December 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views
 FOX News Digital – 2,039,000,000 (up 20 percent vs. December 2020)
CNN.com – 3,068,000,000 (up 41 percent vs. December 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
 FOX News Digital – 108,178,000 (up 12 percent vs. December 2020)
CNN.com – 175,157,000 (up 19 percent vs. December 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, and the newly announced platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, January 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], January 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, January 2021, U.S.

