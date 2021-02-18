WorldofPets.com Releases a New Mix of Dog and Cat Products Including a Sampling of its “Life Like” and “Life Size” Dog Model Collection and More

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WorldofPets.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that WorldofPets.com has released a new mix of dog and cat products including a sampling of its “life like” and “life size” dog mannequin collection. WorldofPets.com was officially launch on January 21st of this year and has begun the process of adding a large collection assortment of what will become an extensive, exciting, and innovative mix of dog and cat beds, toys, accessories, treats, food choices and more. The task of completing the population of all of the products that is being planned will take most of the 2021 fiscal year.

One of the innovative and exciting product lines that was just released on WorldofPets.com is a sampling of its “life like” and “life size” dog mannequin collection for any and all dog lovers. A sampling of the life like dog statue collection can be seen at WorldofPets.com. The World of Pets Superstore expects to add to its collection of “life like” dog and cat effigies over the next few days and throughout the year with varying breeds, colors, and sizes. Many animal lovers have a passion for collecting mementos and effigies of their dogs and cats and this collection will lend itself to customers looking for these kinds of products.