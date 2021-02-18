WorldofPets.com Releases a New Mix of Dog and Cat Products Including a Sampling of its “Life Like” and “Life Size” Dog Model Collection and More
BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WorldofPets.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that WorldofPets.com has released a new mix of dog and cat products including a sampling of its “life like” and “life size” dog mannequin collection. WorldofPets.com was officially launch on January 21st of this year and has begun the process of adding a large collection assortment of what will become an extensive, exciting, and innovative mix of dog and cat beds, toys, accessories, treats, food choices and more. The task of completing the population of all of the products that is being planned will take most of the 2021 fiscal year.
One of the innovative and exciting product lines that was just released on WorldofPets.com is a sampling of its “life like” and “life size” dog mannequin collection for any and all dog lovers. A sampling of the life like dog statue collection can be seen at WorldofPets.com. The World of Pets Superstore expects to add to its collection of “life like” dog and cat effigies over the next few days and throughout the year with varying breeds, colors, and sizes. Many animal lovers have a passion for collecting mementos and effigies of their dogs and cats and this collection will lend itself to customers looking for these kinds of products.
WorldofPets.com will accelerate populating its website with new and innovative dog and cat products now that the multi-week Chinese New Year Holiday has ended. Some of the product lines include new and innovative techno dog and cat toys that have a futuristic feel and are digitally designed to give our furry friends an all new and exciting playtime and learning experience. Product lines include dog beds, dog chew toys, cat tunnels and chasers as well as a whole host of treats and cat and dog harnesses and leashes.
About:
BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.
BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com and WorldofPets.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
“World of Pets Superstore” is a registered Trademark of BRAVADA International, All Rights Reserved
