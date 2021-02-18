 

Asante Gold to Commence Geotech Drilling on Kubi Main Zone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 16:02  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces that a diamond drill rig from Toomahit Drilling has arrived on site and will complete a program of ~300m of HQ core drilling in three holes.

These holes are planned to intersect the Kubi Main mineralized zone at depths from 30m to 120m below surface, and give long intersections of mineralization for testing purposes. Previous drilling on this section has shown the mineralization to be near vertical and extend from surface to -400m.

The drill holes and core will be surveyed to obtain the geophysical signature of the gold mineralization, measuring the magnetic susceptibility, bulk density, IP and apparent resistivity. This information will be used to fine tune our 3D modelling of the Kubi Main gold deposit and assist in the search for additional gold mineralization at depth and elsewhere on the mining lease. Selected core will be submitted for compressive strength testing (required for mining and milling purposes), and halved and quartered for assay, metallurgical testing, geological & structural logging and for storage, QA and QC purposes.  

The Company also announces the results of the recently completed Kubi 513 Zone excavator trenching/auger drilling program, located 1.2km south west of the Kubi Main gold deposit. A total of 737 samples were taken in 11 trenches with a combined length of 436m. The object of the program was to determine if there was any significant gold mineralization in the soils overlying previous drill results of 4.8m at 3.76g/t, 8m at 3.68g/t, and 1.0m at 15.3 g/t gold.

Results of the trenching were generally disappointing, indicating gold depletion in the laterite and saprolite above areas with known gold mineralization, which may occur in tropical weathering environments such as in parts of Ghana. However, the current best result of 4.0m at 1.88g/t Au in TR20-02, the northern most trench, suggests that the 513 zone has now been extended to a strike length of 700m and remains open to extension to the north. TR20-02 is along strike and 115m beyond the previous most northern drill hole KV-09-517 (4.8m at 3.76 g/t Au). Positively, it is worth noting that the 513 zone was discovered by drill testing ground VLFEM geophysics, and suggests that major areas of the Kubi mining lease that were evaluated by auger drilling still remain largely untested, and need to be re-explored by deeper sensing geophysical methods.

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"
President and CEO

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, the President and CEO of the Company, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay AA on a 50gram sample charge at SGS Laboratory Services GH. Ltd., Tarkwa, Ghana

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is continuing to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its’ Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at:   www.asantegold.com

For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail:

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asante Gold to Commence Geotech Drilling on Kubi Main Zone VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces that a diamond drill rig from Toomahit Drilling has arrived on site and will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Asante Gold bemüht sich um Zweitlisting und Beschaffung von Kapitalmittel in Höhe von 3 Millionen USD an der Börse von Ghana
09.02.21
Asante Gold to Seek Co-Listing and US$3Million Capital Raise on Ghana Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
242
Asante Gold die nächste PMI Gold ?