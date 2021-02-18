18 February 2021, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the conference call to review 2020 financial results:

Friday, 26 February 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Dial-in details: Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659 UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105 US: 888-394-8218 (toll free) / +1 323 701 0225 Confirmation Code: 1934802



Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.