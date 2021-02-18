 

VGP NV Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 Financial Results

18.02.2021   

18 February 2021, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the conference call to review 2020 financial results: 

  • Friday, 26 February 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
  • Dial-in details:
    • Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659
    • UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105
    • US: 888-394-8218 (toll free) / +1 323 701 0225
    • Confirmation Code: 1934802

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
(VP – Business Development & Investor Relations) 		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing) 		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432
Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group 		Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.48 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through its joint ventures VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München. As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu  

 

