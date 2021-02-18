DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & Renewable Energies

Ken Davidson brings extensive O & G and Renewable Energy knowledge, expertise and experience to DarkPulse

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewables today announced the appointment of Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director, U.S. Operations for Oil and Gas & Renewables. Mr. Davidson, having served in multiple senior leadership roles across a broad range of major projects in both Public and Private companies in the Health, Safety, Security and Environmental space, brings over 37 years of key account, business development, and project management experience to DarkPulse. His experience includes major oil, gas, maritime, aviation and pipeline construction, recovery, and repair projects with over 1,000 employees on major projects at Shell and Chevron.

During his time at American Commercial Lines (“ACLI”), Davidson served on the company’s chapter 11 reorganization committee, followed by service on its IPO transition team. ACLI emerged from bankruptcy to IPO in the transportation sector in 2005 on the NASDAQ.

Since Joining Safety Management Systems an Acadian Company Subsidiary, in 2008, Mr. Davidson has been responsible for conducting, leading, and delivering a wide variety of organizational, operational management and technical consulting and security services provided to major oil, gas, and renewable energy companies including recruiting, training, development, and management of multiple high performing teams of up to 135 safety and inspection professionals on signature oil, gas, maritime, terminal, offshore platform, major subsea and onshore pipeline projects.

“This appointment is in line with Company’s strategic goals as described in my Letter to Shareholders dated January 21, 2021. Ken’s extensive experience and stellar reputation as part of the energy sector’s senior leadership roles across a broad range of major projects in both Public and Private companies in Health, Safety, Security and Environmental services and over 37 years of key account, business development, and project management experience will assist the Company’s market Strategy both in the U.S. and abroad. His incredible depth of knowledge related to deploying large scale energy projects, infrastructure and management services are aligned with the Company’s future goals.” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse.