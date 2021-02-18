 

Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 16:13  |  98   |   |   

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) received notice that the Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) application for leave to appeal the June 26, 2020 decision of the Federal Court of Appeal. The dismissal means that the dispute for the 2003, 2005 and 2006 tax years is fully and finally resolved in Cameco’s favour.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court of Canada has rejected CRA’s appeal request. It’s another win for Cameco in this long-running tax dispute,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “We have consistently followed the rules and complied with both the letter and intent of the law. This was confirmed unequivocally through the court process, and we are happy to have these three tax years concluded in our favour.”

In September 2018, the Tax Court of Canada ruled that Cameco’s marketing and trading structure involving foreign subsidiaries, as well as the related transfer pricing methodology used for certain intercompany uranium sales and purchasing agreements, were in full compliance with Canadian law for the tax years in question. CRA appealed this decision to the Federal Court of Appeal, which in June 2020 again ruled definitively in Cameco’s favour and upheld the Tax Court’s finding. CRA sought leave to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision to the Supreme Court. Today the Supreme Court denied that request.

Cameco expects to receive a refund of $5.5 million plus interest for amounts paid on previous reassessments issued by CRA for 2003, 2005 and 2006, as well as the $10.25 million in legal fees and up to $17.9 million in disbursements for costs awarded to us by the Tax Court and the Court of Appeal in previous rulings. The timing of receipt of these payments is uncertain.

“It has been incredibly disheartening for us, as a Canadian company, to have an agency of our federal government continue to pursue a flawed argument for 13 years, even after receiving two court decisions completely in our favour during that time,” Gitzel said. “In the meantime, we have had to navigate through a period of challenging global markets and the unprecedented economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic with the uncertainty caused by this tax dispute significantly impeding our ability to maneuver. To say it has been unfair to our employees and the many other stakeholders who count on our company would be an understatement.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) received notice that the Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) application for leave to appeal the June 26, 2020 decision of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:41 Uhr
Original-Research: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (von hanseatic stock publishing ...
17.02.21
Atomkraft als Klimaretter? – Was an der Uran-Euphorie dran ist
10.02.21
Resilient in the face of unprecedented challenges; Globally, net-zero carbon targets support nuclear growth story
09.02.21
Uranium Energy hebt ab!: Die Aktie von Uranium Energy hebt ab: Wird man etwa Teil des 2-Billionen-Dollar schweren „Green Deals“?
06.02.21
URAN: Neuer Analysten-Liebling: PAUKENSCHLAG: Neues KURSZIEL bei dieser URAN-RAKETE auf 2,50 erhöht! Massiver Sprung Anfang der Woche erwartet
31.01.21
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
22.01.21
URAN-HAMMER...: Die GERÜCHTE-KÜCHE brodelt! Kommt hier ein neuer Sensations-Deal? Startschuss für die nächsten 100% gefallen?!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
1.125
CAMECO neue Tipp von Swen Lorenz Global Profit Hunter