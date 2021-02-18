Crawford & Company Announces New Digital Estimate Review Tool

Asservio is a leading-edge platform designed to improve accuracy and consistency in the estimating process while reducing the cycle time. It will drive operational improvement and cost benefits for the insurance and restoration industry by automating the estimate review process.

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce the launch of Asservio, a bold new innovation that enables digitalization of the estimate review process for property claims.

“Crawford is a recognized industry leader in providing quality and expertise in claims management. The introduction of our new digital quality assurance platform reflects our commitment to embracing technology that improves performance and creates compelling claims outcomes for our clients,” commented Larry Thomas, global president, Crawford Platform Solutions.

Asservio will be integrated into the standard quality assurance process as part of Crawford’s loss adjusting and contracting program offerings. It will also be available on a stand-alone licensing basis for carriers and third parties not using Crawford’s services.

“Asservio marks yet another digitally-enabled innovation that exemplifies Crawford’s focus on reimagining and simplifying the claims ecosystem as we deliver on our purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities across the globe,” commented Crawford Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

