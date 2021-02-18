 

Landsnet hf. - Financial statements 2020 -The biggest construction year in company history

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 16:10  |  47   |   |   

Financial statements 2020
-The biggest construction year in company history

The financial statements for 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 18th of February 2021.

Main points of the financial statement:

  • Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) was 46.6 million USD compared with 50.2 million USD in the previous year.
  • Profits were 27.3 million USD in 2020 compared with 30.3 million USD in 2019.
  • Net cash availability was 25.8 million USD at year-end and net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 53.9 million USD.
  • Total assets amounted to 911.4 million USD at year-end compared with 852.3 million USD in 2019.
  • Net assets amounted to 404.8 million USD at year-end compared with 391.3 million USD in 2019.
  • The annual rate of return was 6.9% in 2020 compared with 7.4% in 2019.

Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, CFO at Landsnet, felt that 2020 has been a year of challenges, construction, and stability even though the year was characterised by volatile weather conditions and a pandemic. The economic impact of Covid-19 had an insignificant effect on the financial statement, which shows good operating results and financial stability.
"The results of the financial statement, presented today, show that the company's operations are strong and that we have maintained financial stability under difficult circumstances. Stability has been achieved in the company's operating environment in recent years, which is very important, and the basis for achieving efficiency in the development and operation of the transmission system. There were major weather challenges in the first half of the year, which had a significant impact on the transmission system and overall operations. We subsequently focused on infrastructure development and projects prioritised by the government in the aftermath of the storms. The year 2020 was the biggest construction year in company history and we are proud to have achieved our goals despite difficult external conditions. Construction exceeded expectations despite the challenges of the Covid-19 epidemic and individual delays were dealt with by reordering projects. We successfully adjusted to these demanding conditions by adapting daily operations to the risk assessment released by the Civil Protection Authority and were able to minimise the impact of the pandemic on company operations, through close cooperation with our employees and external parties. We are optimistic about the new year. Project conditions remain demanding. The outlook for financing is positive and exciting times lie ahead as we continue to strengthen the transmission system. "

