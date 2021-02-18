Mondelēz International Launches Sustainable Futures to Advance Climate Solutions and Support Social Entrepreneurs

“We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that alone, we can never achieve significant progress in the fight against systemic issues like climate change,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive and Chairman of Mondelēz International. “Sustainable Futures is our first foray into impact investing and gives us the opportunity to work with others in supporting environmental and social projects that can help drive meaningful, long-term change.”

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the launch of Sustainable Futures, an impact investing platform to incubate, finance and support self-sustaining ventures that address key challenges in the world, including climate change. Part of the company’s ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on people and planet, the new platform gives Mondelēz International the opportunity to pursue and nurture innovative projects, together with like-minded investors, that align with its sustainability strategy and help deliver on its commitments.

Sustainable Futures seeks to co-invest in projects addressing climate change, as well as making seed investments into social ventures that aim to improve livelihoods and build healthy communities. Through the platform, Mondelēz International intends to invest in projects that protect forests, reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience in landscapes from which it sources raw materials.



The first social ventures will initially include support for an NGO in India that will set up a sustainable, women-owned social enterprise to up-cycle multi-layered plastic packaging into board for multiple uses, and a venture with INMED Aquaponics Social Enterprise (ASE) in South Africa, supporting agro-entrepreneurs in climate-smart food production.



“It’s only by testing and learning new approaches, and by seeking new forms of partnership with NGOs, governments, and social entrepreneurs, that we can unleash the creativity we need to tackle some of the world’s most challenging issues,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, VP and Chief of Global Impact and Sustainability at Mondelēz International. “By offering seed investment and expertise through Sustainable Futures, Mondelēz International can help to create lasting solutions in areas like forest protection, carbon emissions reduction, and innovation in recycling.”

