 

Mondelēz International Launches Sustainable Futures to Advance Climate Solutions and Support Social Entrepreneurs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

  • Builds on company’s commitment to deliver a positive impact on people and planet
  • Platform will incubate, finance and build partnerships in the impact investment space        

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the launch of Sustainable Futures, an impact investing platform to incubate, finance and support self-sustaining ventures that address key challenges in the world, including climate change. Part of the company’s ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on people and planet, the new platform gives Mondelēz International the opportunity to pursue and nurture innovative projects, together with like-minded investors, that align with its sustainability strategy and help deliver on its commitments.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that alone, we can never achieve significant progress in the fight against systemic issues like climate change,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive and Chairman of Mondelēz International. “Sustainable Futures is our first foray into impact investing and gives us the opportunity to work with others in supporting environmental and social projects that can help drive meaningful, long-term change.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Mondelez International!
Long
Basispreis 46,84€
Hebel 6,69
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 64,47€
Hebel 5,67
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Sustainable Futures seeks to co-invest in projects addressing climate change, as well as making seed investments into social ventures that aim to improve livelihoods and build healthy communities. Through the platform, Mondelēz International intends to invest in projects that protect forests, reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience in landscapes from which it sources raw materials.

The first social ventures will initially include support for an NGO in India that will set up a sustainable, women-owned social enterprise to up-cycle multi-layered plastic packaging into board for multiple uses, and a venture with INMED Aquaponics Social Enterprise (ASE) in South Africa, supporting agro-entrepreneurs in climate-smart food production.

“It’s only by testing and learning new approaches, and by seeking new forms of partnership with NGOs, governments, and social entrepreneurs, that we can unleash the creativity we need to tackle some of the world’s most challenging issues,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, VP and Chief of Global Impact and Sustainability at Mondelēz International. “By offering seed investment and expertise through Sustainable Futures, Mondelēz International can help to create lasting solutions in areas like forest protection, carbon emissions reduction, and innovation in recycling.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREObelVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “commitment” and similar expressions are intended to identify Mondelēz International’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company’s sustainability strategies, goals and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements. Please see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Mondelēz International’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Maggie McKerr (Media)
  +1 847 943 5678
  news@mdlz.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mondelēz International Launches Sustainable Futures to Advance Climate Solutions and Support Social Entrepreneurs Builds on company’s commitment to deliver a positive impact on people and planetPlatform will incubate, finance and build partnerships in the impact investment space         CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mondelēz International, Inc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Umfrage zum Fasten: Jeder Dritte ohne Süßigkeiten
16.02.21
Mondelēz International Confirms Long-Term Strategy and Details Opportunities to Drive Sustained Growth at 2021 CAGNY Conference
09.02.21
Mondelēz International SnackFutures Launches New CoLab Startup Engagement Program
04.02.21
Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.315 per Share
04.02.21
Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Virtual Conference on February 16
28.01.21
Mondelēz International Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Results
28.01.21
Schokolade zu teuer? EU-Kommission untersucht Verkaufspraxis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
37
Mondelez - Kraft Foods-Nachfolger