 

Globus Maritime Limited Announces Closing of $30.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and the Agreement to Acquire a 2011-Built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that on February 17, 2021 it closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 4.8 million common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.8 million common shares.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering were approximately $30.0 million before deducting the placements agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. Maxim Group LLC served as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above were sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-240265), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2020 and declared effective on August 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities described above were filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Subsequent to the closing of the offering, the Company entered into, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a 2011-built Kamsarmax vessel built by the Universal Shipbuilding Corporation, Japan. The price for the vessel is $16.5 million if the ship is delivered on or before May 31, 2021 and $16.2 million if the ship is delivered between June 1, 2021 and August 15, 2021, with the date of delivery to be determined by the seller.

