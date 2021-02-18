 

Avid VENUE 7 Enhancements Provide the Power and Flexibility Needed for Sound Engineers to Deliver High-Quality Performances

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021   

Company delivers biggest Avid VENUE update since the introduction of the Avid VENUE | S6L live sound system; Three system I/O sharing and pioneering Milan network connectivity highlight key new features

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the immediate availability of the next generation of its VENUE live sound software – Avid VENUE 7. Introducing a host of new features and enhancements that empower engineers and sound designers to deliver large-scale concert performances, broadcast events and house of worship and theater productions with unparalleled quality and efficiency, the Avid VENUE 7 update represents the Avid VENUE | S6L system’s most significant software release to date.

Avid VENUE software now supports I/O sharing across three Avid VENUE | S6L systems, providing more workflow flexibility while reducing costs and complexity without any negative impact on sound quality. Support for I/O sharing makes it easy for users to add a broadcast console or second monitor console to their setup or enable fast switchover at festivals and concerts. With I/O sharing, microphone feeds can be split digitally over the network so engineers only have to build one set of I/O racks, providing significant cost savings for touring productions and reducing setup times. Plus, all I/O configurations fully support Avid’s True Gain technology, which automatically manages gain compensation to ensure proper signal levels are maintained for each engineer.

In an industry first, Avid also announced that users can now send and receive up to 128 channels of audio between Avid VENUE | S6L systems and Milan (media-integrated local area network) certified devices – including loudspeakers, amplifiers and other pro audio devices – with the new MLN-192 Milan Option Card and latest Avid VENUE software. Seamless plug-and-play connectivity lets users distribute audio with ease to Milan-enabled devices over an Ethernet AVB network, with no switch configuration or IT expertise required. Engineers and sound designers can benefit from the speed, interoperability and reliability that the industry-standard Milan protocol brings to live sound without any fear of audio dropouts or signal degradation.

