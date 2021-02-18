Síminn hf. - Good results in demanding conditions

Financial highlights Q4 2020

Síminn‘s revenue amounted to ISK 8,192 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, compared to ISK 7,896 million in the same period 2019. An increase by ISK 296 million or 3.7%.

EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,894 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 2,728 million in the same period of 2019, up by ISK 166 million or 6.1%. The EBITDA ratio was 35.3% in Q4 2020, compared to 34.5% in the same period of 2019. Operating profit EBIT is up by ISK 170 million or 14,6% compared to same period of 2019.

Profit in Q4 2020 amounted to ISK 1,055 million, compared to ISK 760 million in the same period of 2019.

ISK 300 million was reversed during the quarter due to a reduction in administrative fines following the ruling of the Competition Appeals Committee from 13 January 2020. Síminn had previously expensed ISK 500 million in the second quarter of the year.

Cash generated by operation amounted to ISK 2,159 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 2,092 million in the same period of 2019. Net cash from operating activities amounted to ISK 1,623 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 1,471 million in the same period 2019.

Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 15.9 billion at the end of 2020, compared to ISK 16.2 billion at the end of 2019. Net interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 15.2 billion at the end of 2020 compared to ISK 16.0 billion at the end of 2019.

Net financial expenses amounted to ISK 105 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 231 million in the same period of 2019. Financial expenses amounted to ISK 203 million, financial income ISK 52 million, and foreign exchange gain ISK 46 million.

Síminn's equity ratio was 57,2% at the end of 2020 and equity was 37.3 billion.

Orri Hauksson, CEO:

The operating result for the year 2020 was well acceptable. As most people know, major world events marked this unusual year, but the Síminn Group came out well from that reality.

The year started very well for the group, but various operational effects emerged at the end of the first quarter when the epidemic struck. Among other things roaming income largely disappeared and the Group's costs in foreign currency increased in ISK terms. As with most companies in the country, some of the operations became more complex than before and various projects were delayed. All the group's companies responded quickly to new realities, and despite the headwinds, none of them had to take advantage of the resources offered by the state.