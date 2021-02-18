 

Síminn hf. - Good results in demanding conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 16:35  |  60   |   |   

Financial highlights Q4 2020

  • Síminn‘s revenue amounted to ISK 8,192 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, compared to ISK 7,896 million in the same period 2019. An increase by ISK 296 million or 3.7%.
  • EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,894 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 2,728 million in the same period of 2019, up by ISK 166 million or 6.1%. The EBITDA ratio was 35.3% in Q4 2020, compared to 34.5% in the same period of 2019. Operating profit EBIT is up by ISK 170 million or 14,6% compared to same period of 2019.
  • Profit in Q4 2020 amounted to ISK 1,055 million, compared to ISK 760 million in the same period of 2019.
  • ISK 300 million was reversed during the quarter due to a reduction in administrative fines following the ruling of the Competition Appeals Committee from 13 January 2020. Síminn had previously expensed ISK 500 million in the second quarter of the year.
  • Cash generated by operation amounted to ISK 2,159 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 2,092 million in the same period of 2019. Net cash from operating activities amounted to ISK 1,623 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 1,471 million in the same period 2019.
  • Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 15.9 billion at the end of 2020, compared to ISK 16.2 billion at the end of 2019. Net interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 15.2 billion at the end of 2020 compared to ISK 16.0 billion at the end of 2019.
  • Net financial expenses amounted to ISK 105 million in Q4 2020, compared to ISK 231 million in the same period of 2019. Financial expenses amounted to ISK 203 million, financial income ISK 52 million, and foreign exchange gain ISK 46 million.
  • Síminn's equity ratio was 57,2% at the end of 2020 and equity was 37.3 billion.

Orri Hauksson, CEO:

The operating result for the year 2020 was well acceptable. As most people know, major world events marked this unusual year, but the Síminn Group came out well from that reality.

The year started very well for the group, but various operational effects emerged at the end of the first quarter when the epidemic struck. Among other things roaming income largely disappeared and the Group's costs in foreign currency increased in ISK terms. As with most companies in the country, some of the operations became more complex than before and various projects were delayed. All the group's companies responded quickly to new realities, and despite the headwinds, none of them had to take advantage of the resources offered by the state.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Síminn hf. - Good results in demanding conditions Financial highlights Q4 2020 Síminn‘s revenue amounted to ISK 8,192 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, compared to ISK 7,896 million in the same period 2019. An increase by ISK 296 million or 3.7%.EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,894 million in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin