Midpoint Launches Israeli Shekel, Indian Rupee and Promotes Shovan Tamjidi to Operations Manager

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MPT) (“ Midpoin t ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched Israeli Shekel (ILS) priority SWIFT payments and Indian Rupee (INR) local payments. Further, the Company has appointed an Operations Manager to the operating company.

Midpoint has launched Israeli Shekel (ILS) priority SWIFT payments. The shekel is the 25th currency that the platform offers. “Adding ILS to our currency offerings affords the Company greater foothold in one of Middle East’s most vibrant economies,” commented David Wong, CEO of Midpoint.

Midpoint Launches Indian Rupee

Midpoint has launched Indian Rupee (INR) local payments. The rupee is the 26th currency that the platform offers. “Adding INR to our currency offerings affords the Company greater foothold in one of Asia’s most up and coming economies. We now have a competitive product in the Indian homeward remittance space,” commented David Wong, CEO of Midpoint. “We would be looking to offer up to 40 currencies in the coming quarters and would welcome feedback and client suggestions on their preference,” Wong added.

Shovan Tamjidi appointed Operations Manager

In addition, the Company has appointed Shovan Tamjidi as Operations Manager of the subsidiary operating company. “Shovan joined the firm as an Operations Analyst and has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the business, not to mention a new fresh outlook,” said David Wong.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to embracing a new set of challenges and learning from this role. I am really impressed with the team culture here at Midpoint and I am pleased to be part of the Midpoint team and the Company’s exciting future and look forward in helping the Company’s next stage of growth,” said Shovan Tamjidi.

About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institutions specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpoint for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services. Midpoint currently handles transactions in 26 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.

Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For information on Midpoint, please visit: https://www.midpoint.com.

For further information please contact:

Corbin Comishin, CFO David Wong, Chairman and CEO Midpoint Holdings Limited, 22-25 Portman Close, Marylebone, 505 Kootenay Street, Nelson, London W1H 6BS, United Kingdom British Columbia V1L 1K9, Canada Tel: 0044 20 7448 3082 Tel: 001 250 352 7667 Email: info@midpoint.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing Midpoint and its business and affairs, readers should refer to Midpoint’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Midpoint undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.