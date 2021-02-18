Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services

VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES LEADERSHIP TEAMS APPOINTED IN U.S., U.K., FRANCE, GERMANY, JAPAN & LATIN AMERICA

LAUNCH BUILDS UPON UMG'S LEADERSHIP IN PARTNERING AND FOSTERING SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIPS WITH INDUSTRY'S LEADING INDEPENDENT LABELS AND ARTISTS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music based-entertainment, today announced the launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, a new global network delivering premium and flexible artist and label services to the industry's most dynamic entrepreneurs and independent talent worldwide, inspired and influenced by the spirit and ethos of the iconic Virgin Records label.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG, said: "Virgin has long been a name synonymous with disruptive innovation, musical creativity and entrepreneurialism. We are thrilled to announce the reinvigoration of this iconic music brand as a new model for global distribution and label services – combining UMG's unrivalled regional executive teams with dedicated resources and best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of independent labels and artist talent. In total, this global launch represents an important evolution of our industry-leading strategy to be an accelerator and vital partner for the music's best independent artists and entrepreneurs."

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Founder, said: "I'm proud that half a century after we opened our first independent record shop in London, the Virgin Music name continues to represent the very best entrepreneurs, innovators, and artists from the world of music today."

Founded in 1972 in the U.K. by Branson, Virgin Records has helped redefine music culture for almost half a century. Independent music distribution and disruption have been a key catalyst in Virgin's global success throughout its history: from its pioneering roots in prog, reggae, punk and new wave; with distributed labels, including Frontline, Stiff, Charisma and Circa; to the creation of Caroline and Astralwerks, both now successful divisions within the UMG label family.