 

Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 17:00  |  52   |   |   

ICONIC VIRGIN MUSIC BRAND REVITALIZED AS A POWERFUL NEW GLOBAL NETWORK SUPPORTING MUSIC'S BEST LABEL ENTREPRENEURS AND INDEPENDENT ARTISTS

NEW REGIONAL HUBS COMBINE EXPERIENCED EXECUTIVE TEAMS AND LEADING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITH STRENGTH OF UMG

VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES LEADERSHIP TEAMS APPOINTED IN U.S., U.K., FRANCE, GERMANY, JAPAN & LATIN AMERICA 

LAUNCH BUILDS UPON UMG'S LEADERSHIP IN PARTNERING AND FOSTERING SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIPS WITH INDUSTRY'S LEADING INDEPENDENT LABELS AND ARTISTS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music based-entertainment, today announced the launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, a new global network delivering premium and flexible artist and label services to the industry's most dynamic entrepreneurs and independent talent worldwide, inspired and influenced by the spirit and ethos of the iconic Virgin Records label.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG, said: "Virgin has long been a name synonymous with disruptive innovation, musical creativity and entrepreneurialism. We are thrilled to announce the reinvigoration of this iconic music brand as a new model for global distribution and label services – combining UMG's unrivalled regional executive teams with dedicated resources and best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of independent labels and artist talent. In total, this global launch represents an important evolution of our industry-leading strategy to be an accelerator and vital partner for the music's best independent artists and entrepreneurs."

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Founder, said: "I'm proud that half a century after we opened our first independent record shop in London, the Virgin Music name continues to represent the very best entrepreneurs, innovators, and artists from the world of music today."

Founded in 1972 in the U.K. by Branson, Virgin Records has helped redefine music culture for almost half a century. Independent music distribution and disruption have been a key catalyst in Virgin's global success throughout its history: from its pioneering roots in prog, reggae, punk and new wave; with distributed labels, including Frontline, Stiff, Charisma and Circa; to the creation of Caroline and Astralwerks, both now successful divisions within the UMG label family.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services ICONIC VIRGIN MUSIC BRAND REVITALIZED AS A POWERFUL NEW GLOBAL NETWORK SUPPORTING MUSIC'S BEST LABEL ENTREPRENEURS AND INDEPENDENT ARTISTS NEW REGIONAL HUBS COMBINE EXPERIENCED EXECUTIVE TEAMS AND LEADING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITH STRENGTH OF UMG …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation ...
Southampton F.C. Launches New 'Saints' App Utilising Realife Tech's Mobile Fan Solutions
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar "Maru" Aswat
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Notice to Annual General Meeting of Kojamo plc
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods