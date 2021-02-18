CIBC Private Wealth, US, Wins Private Asset Management’s “Best Private Wealth Manager Over $5bn – Performance” Award for 2nd Consecutive Year

“It is an honor to accept Private Asset Management’s award for Best Private Wealth Manager Over $5 billion–Performance for the second year in a row,” says John S. “Jack” Markwalter, Jr., CEO of CIBC Private Wealth, US. “Our Investment Team strives to continuously improve our investment platform capabilities through investment strategy innovation and by responding to market dynamics, and we take pride in our strong investment performance, which has helped our clients and their families preserve and grow their wealth.”

CIBC Private Wealth, US, has received the Private Asset Management (PAM) award for Best Private Wealth Manager Over $5 billion – Performance. Additionally, the firm was highly commended in the Best Multi-Family Office–Over $20 billion category. Patricia Bannan, CFA, head of equities, was also highly commended as Manager or Investment Research Professional of the Year. PAM , a leading financial services industry trade publication, announced the award on February 10 during a virtual ceremony.

This is the 11th investment-related PAM award that CIBC Private Wealth has received for the firm’s investment platform over the past 10 years—eight of which were for investment performance.

“We also applaud Tricia Bannan for being recognized by PAM,” Markwalter continues. “As Head of Equities for our firm, she oversees $24 billion in internally-managed equity assets and leads a team of 21 portfolio managers and analysts. Tricia has played an instrumental role in the cultivation of our Investment Team’s philosophy, process and culture.”

Patricia Bannan is a managing director and Head of Equities for CIBC Private Wealth, with more than 35 years of industry experience. In this role, she oversees the firm’s proprietary equity strategies and works closely with senior leadership to further build the platform. Additionally, Patricia serves as co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth’s Disciplined Equity strategy.

PAM, which launched its award program in 2011, annually invites firms to compete for awards in several categories that are reviewed by a panel of independent industry experts. PAM considers the following criteria when selecting the winners of these awards:

Financial progress: Candidates must be able to demonstrate performance track records over the course of the last 12 months.

Growth: Client numbers, internal hires and geographic expansion

Client satisfaction: Provide evidence of client satisfaction

Product innovation: Details of new services and products launched over the course of the year prior to the year the award is given.

About CIBC