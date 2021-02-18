PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020

PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $13 million in 2020 to address the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally. The funding supported initiatives focused on education, COVID-19 relief, social justice and employee engagement.

“As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, economic hardships and other challenges throughout 2020, our company's purpose to ‘protect and beautify the world’ guided our actions in serving our local communities and neighbors,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility.