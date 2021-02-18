PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020
PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $13 million in 2020 to address the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally. The funding supported initiatives focused on education, COVID-19 relief, social justice and employee engagement.
“As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, economic hardships and other challenges throughout 2020, our company's purpose to ‘protect and beautify the world’ guided our actions in serving our local communities and neighbors,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility.
Highlights of 2020 community engagement commitments by PPG and the PPG Foundation include:
- $4.5+ million to COVID-19 relief efforts. From Feeding America in the U.S. to the Chinese Red Cross Federation, PPG partnered with more than 150 leading humanitarian and community-based organizations to fund more than $1.1 million in local recovery efforts. The company also provided more than 5.1 million meals* to food insecure families; donated $1.9 million in masks, personal protective equipment and other in-kind supplies; and helped schools and other institutions transition to remote instruction. Continuing these efforts in 2021, the PPG Foundation made an initial $100,000 donation to Rise Against Hunger to support global food insecurity relief. See a full list of 2020 partners here.
- $5.2 million to help grow next-generation STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) leaders. From partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa. to facilitating mentorship programs with Junior Achievement in Brazil, PPG funding helped community partners adapt to remote formats and supported opportunities for STEM discovery and advanced learning, including $940,000 in student scholarships.
- 50% of PPG Foundation giving targeted diverse communities. The PPG Foundation continued its support of STEM programs that provide educational pathways for Black communities, people of color and other historically underrepresented populations in the U.S. In early 2021, PPG committed $20 million by 2025 in this area.
PPG’s global COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program celebrated its five-year anniversary in 2020 and marked the completion of 330 projects. Since the program’s inception, more than 17,400 employee and community volunteers have brought color and brightness to community assets in 42 countries, impacting more than 6.7 million people.
