 

PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 17:00  |  39   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $13 million in 2020 to address the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally. The funding supported initiatives focused on education, COVID-19 relief, social justice and employee engagement.

“As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, economic hardships and other challenges throughout 2020, our company's purpose to ‘protect and beautify the world’ guided our actions in serving our local communities and neighbors,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility.

Highlights of 2020 community engagement commitments by PPG and the PPG Foundation include:

  • $4.5+ million to COVID-19 relief efforts. From Feeding America in the U.S. to the Chinese Red Cross Federation, PPG partnered with more than 150 leading humanitarian and community-based organizations to fund more than $1.1 million in local recovery efforts. The company also provided more than 5.1 million meals* to food insecure families; donated $1.9 million in masks, personal protective equipment and other in-kind supplies; and helped schools and other institutions transition to remote instruction. Continuing these efforts in 2021, the PPG Foundation made an initial $100,000 donation to Rise Against Hunger to support global food insecurity relief. See a full list of 2020 partners here.
  • $5.2 million to help grow next-generation STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) leaders. From partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa. to facilitating mentorship programs with Junior Achievement in Brazil, PPG funding helped community partners adapt to remote formats and supported opportunities for STEM discovery and advanced learning, including $940,000 in student scholarships.
  • 50% of PPG Foundation giving targeted diverse communities. The PPG Foundation continued its support of STEM programs that provide educational pathways for Black communities, people of color and other historically underrepresented populations in the U.S. In early 2021, PPG committed $20 million by 2025 in this area.

PPG’s global COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program celebrated its five-year anniversary in 2020 and marked the completion of 330 projects. Since the program’s inception, more than 17,400 employee and community volunteers have brought color and brightness to community assets in 42 countries, impacting more than 6.7 million people.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020 PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $13 million in 2020 to address the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally. The funding supported initiatives focused on education, COVID-19 relief, social …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:17 Uhr
Nally, Novo Join PPG Board of Directors
17.02.21
PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj
15.02.21
PPG launches digital styling program for advanced automotive color modeling
12.02.21
Helfen blaue Automobile gegen den COVID-Blues? PPG 2020 Automotive Color Report zeigt, dass blaue Farbtöne das Wachstum von vor der Pandemie weiter unterstützen
11.02.21
PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj
11.02.21
 PPG ernennt Pascal Tisseyre zum Vice President, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South
10.02.21
PPG Appoints Pascal Tisseyre as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South
09.02.21
Blue Automobiles to Lift COVID Blues? PPG 2020 Automotive Color Report Shows Blue Hues Maintaining Pre-Pandemic Growth
09.02.21
PPG’s Humbert Recognized With American Chemical Society Pittsburgh Award
08.02.21
PPG Completes Purchases From Certain Major Tikkurila Shareholders