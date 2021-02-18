 

JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 17:00  |  63   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced the launch of the first phase of their new Northeast Alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. Beginning today, nearly 80 routes sharing the JetBlue and American codes are available for booking as the airlines enhance schedules on key routes to and from the northeast. In addition, JetBlue today announced 15 new routes, including new service from Newark and New York-LGA as well as two all-new seasonal cities from New York-JFK. Together with American, the two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the first phase of their alliance.

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again.”

“This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team.”

Codesharing & Loyalty

JetBlue’s codeshare with American begins February 25, 2021, with this first phase of flights on sale starting today. Initially, JetBlue’s code is being placed on more than two dozen American routes and American’s code is being placed on more than four dozen JetBlue routes. These first routes include domestic point-to-point markets. More northeast markets, including connections operated by a mix of both airlines through both Boston and New York, will be added regularly throughout the first half of this year. All flights are bookable on jetblue.com, making booking easy and familiar to JetBlue Customers.

A long-standing industry practice, codesharing allows travelers to book directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline. It’s one more way JetBlue brings its award-winning customer service to the new alliance.

This spring, customers of both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced the launch of the first phase of their new Northeast Alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. Beginning today, nearly 80 routes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Rally erlahmt nach frühen Rekorden
16.02.21
Aktien New York: Frühe Rekorde an Wall Street und Nasdaq
16.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekorde an Wall Street und Nasdaq
11.02.21
JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments
11.02.21
JetBlue Marks Airline’s 21st Anniversary with First Flights in Miami and Key West, Fla. as Part of Latest Targeted Growth Plan
05.02.21
JetBlue Foundation Provides Emergency Grants to 12 STEM Organizations Severely Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
03.02.21
ROUNDUP: Airlines zittern um Sommergeschäft - Mehr Probleme mit dem Virus?
02.02.21
Statement from JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation
01.02.21
JetBlue Unveils Completely Reimagined Mint, Setting the Stage to Change the Transatlantic Market with Exceptional Experience, Competitive Fares
28.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Robuste Job-Daten sorgen für Erholung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
3
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap