JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced the launch of the first phase of their new Northeast Alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. Beginning today, nearly 80 routes sharing the JetBlue and American codes are available for booking as the airlines enhance schedules on key routes to and from the northeast. In addition, JetBlue today announced 15 new routes, including new service from Newark and New York-LGA as well as two all-new seasonal cities from New York-JFK. Together with American, the two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the first phase of their alliance.

“This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team.”

Codesharing & Loyalty

JetBlue’s codeshare with American begins February 25, 2021, with this first phase of flights on sale starting today. Initially, JetBlue’s code is being placed on more than two dozen American routes and American’s code is being placed on more than four dozen JetBlue routes. These first routes include domestic point-to-point markets. More northeast markets, including connections operated by a mix of both airlines through both Boston and New York, will be added regularly throughout the first half of this year. All flights are bookable on jetblue.com, making booking easy and familiar to JetBlue Customers.

A long-standing industry practice, codesharing allows travelers to book directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline. It’s one more way JetBlue brings its award-winning customer service to the new alliance.

This spring, customers of both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers.