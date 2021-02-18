 

Mesa Air Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Finance

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today named Torque Zubeck as its new Senior Vice President of Finance. Zubeck brings 20 years of industry experience and will help oversee the company's financials and report directly to President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lotz. 

“We are excited to welcome Torque to Mesa,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience with the operational aspects of the business coupled with his finance background will make him an invaluable addition.”

Torque began his career as a senior financial planning analyst for Alaska Airlines. He soon became the marketing division controller for Alaska Airlines before getting promoted to the Director of Alliances. After serving for several years in Alliances, Torque took on the role of Director of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis, a position he held for a year and a half before being promoted to Managing Director. Torque spent ten years in various managing director roles at the company, such as Alaska Air Cargo and Financial & Strategic Planning. When Alaska Air Group merged with Virgin America in 2016, Torque led the integration of the two companies, showcasing his remarkable talents in financial and strategic planning.

“I am looking forward to having Torque join the team,” said Michael Lotz, Mesa Air Group President and Chief Finance Officer. “He has an impressive skillset for the position and I am excited for the potential he brings to the role.”

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated approximately 393 daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

