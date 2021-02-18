Eden Empire Opens Its First Canadian Retail Cannabis Location

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (“EDEN” or the “Company”) (EDEN:CSE) announces the opening of its first Canadian retail location in Winnipeg, Manitoba, located at 2230 McPhillips Street. The store is operational and open to the public.

Caption: The Winnipeg neighbourhood just got dope.

EDEN pushes the boundaries of experience with our insatiable drive. Never resting when it comes to elevating our shops curation, service and memorability. Incorporating local businesses, artists and creatives in each city we open up in knits EDEN’s essence into the fabric of the community. If we’re in your area you can count on us to represent and embrace the neighbourhood completely. We know what’s good.

Our store is meticulously crafted, a creative space where quality is just the beginning. The energy EDEN emits is immersive. We bring like minded creatives together to make something special, something new and something massive. EDEN has always been focused on being a real business, with real people and real relationships. A light, nimble company focused on maximizing revenue per square foot. We keep it real, we’re not about selling out.

The vision will always be EDEN; relatable and one-of-a-kind. EDEN’s empire is growing, with no slowdown in sight.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO & Director, commented, “The launch of the Winnipeg location signifies a momentous moment for EDEN. We are confident that the launch of EDEN’s street-style brand in the Winnipeg market will give the local population a store that will get them excited about the culture surrounding cannabis. This location will serve the Garden City neighbourhood and we intend to roll out a delivery service, furthering our reach and expanding sales beyond our brick-and-mortar location.”

About Eden Empire

EDEN is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging ‎in retail cannabis sales. EDEN intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to ‎expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a vertically ‎integrated cannabis product company in the United States. ‎