 

Eden Empire Opens Its First Canadian Retail Cannabis Location

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 17:02  |  37   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (“EDEN” or the “Company”) (EDEN:CSE) announces the opening of its first Canadian retail location in Winnipeg, Manitoba, located at 2230 McPhillips Street. The store is operational and open to the public.

Title: EDEN x REIS

EMBED LINK: https://youtu.be/MqlHHWMBZQw

Caption: The Winnipeg neighbourhood just got dope.

EDEN pushes the boundaries of experience with our insatiable drive. Never resting when it comes to elevating our shops curation, service and memorability. Incorporating local businesses, artists and creatives in each city we open up in knits EDEN’s essence into the fabric of the community. If we’re in your area you can count on us to represent and embrace the neighbourhood completely. We know what’s good.

Our store is meticulously crafted, a creative space where quality is just the beginning. The energy EDEN emits is immersive. We bring like minded creatives together to make something special, something new and something massive. EDEN has always been focused on being a real business, with real people and real relationships. A light, nimble company focused on maximizing revenue per square foot. We keep it real, we’re not about selling out.

The vision will always be EDEN; relatable and one-of-a-kind. EDEN’s empire is growing, with no slowdown in sight.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO & Director, commented, “The launch of the Winnipeg location signifies a momentous moment for EDEN. We are confident that the launch of EDEN’s street-style brand in the Winnipeg market will give the local population a store that will get them excited about the culture surrounding cannabis. This location will serve the Garden City neighbourhood and we intend to roll out a delivery service, furthering our reach and expanding sales beyond our brick-and-mortar location.”

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at investors@edenempire.com or 604-317-3936.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

EDEN is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging ‎in retail cannabis sales. EDEN intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to ‎expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a vertically ‎integrated cannabis product company in the United States. ‎

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eden Empire Opens Its First Canadian Retail Cannabis Location WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eden Empire Inc. (“EDEN” or the “Company”) (EDEN:CSE) announces the opening of its first Canadian retail location in Winnipeg, Manitoba, located at 2230 McPhillips Street. The store is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Eden Empire Announces Michigan USA Dispensary Nearing Completion and Debt Settlement with Service Providers