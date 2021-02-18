CMC Materials to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 3, 2021

Aurora, IL , Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. ET), as a virtual meeting.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CCMP2021 at least five minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in. A webcast replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until March 3, 2022.