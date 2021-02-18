The Marcus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Full Year Results Release Date and Conference Call

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and full year prior to the stock market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 7068338. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.