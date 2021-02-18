 

mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 17:32  |  24   |   |   

mPrest software applications on Microsoft Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and ‎technologies to empower digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero emissions ‎

TEL AVIV,  Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mPrest announced that it has joined forces with Microsoft to bring AI, ML and IoT transformation capabilities to the energy industry on Microsoft Azure, setting new industry standards and supporting the goal of zero emissions and sustainability.

mPrest joins Microsoft's global independent software vendor partner ecosystem which includes sales and go-to-market support. The collaboration will leverage the flexibility of cloud capabilities and the power of SaaS to deliver mPrest's orchestration and optimization platform on Azure to leading energy companies.

The energy industry is undergoing a major disruption, its most significant in the last century. The energy revolution, spearheaded by Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunities for energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drive the need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies.  

mPrest is one of the leading Microsoft partners helping drive the energy revolution. The collaboration empowers digital transformation and supports the goal of zero emissions and sustainability by deploying mPrest's Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERMS) and Asset Health Management software on Azure. The collaboration with Microsoft will significantly expand the adoption of cloud in Operations Technology (OT) and the integration between IT and OT in power utilities and other emerging energy market players around the world.

"Working with Microsoft enables us to help drive the energy market revolution, offering our integrated, distributed grid edge management solution on Microsoft Azure" said Natan Barak, CEO of mPrest. "Leveraging Azure to deploy the DERMS system will empower energy companies to more quickly digitize, optimize and improve their operations."

Darryl Willis, vice president of Energy at Microsoft Corp.‎ said, "We are pleased to work with mPrest to help advance and support the industry's commitment to sustainability and a goal of zero emissions. Offering mPrest's DERMS on Microsoft Azure will accelerate the digital transformation across energy markets."

About mPrest – Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries, from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest's applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management, Asset Health Management, Criticality and Risk Assessment, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Integrated Operations Center, are deployed on premise or on the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry mPrest software applications on Microsoft Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and ‎technologies to empower digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero emissions ‎ TEL AVIV,  Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar "Maru" Aswat
Notice to Annual General Meeting of Kojamo plc
Nordic Nanovector Sees Significant Improvement in Patient Recruitment Rate in PARADIGME, its ...
Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods