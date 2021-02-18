 

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. – ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 MARCH 2021

Electronic Meeting - Live stream from Hilton Reykjavik Nordica - 4.00 pm

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings the Board of Directors has decided that Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021 will be held electronically, cf. Article 4.6 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Shareholders who intend to participate electronically in the meeting shall notify the Company with 5 days notice thereof (No later than at 4 pm on 7 March 2021) and submit written questions regarding the agenda or documents to be presented at the meeting which they require answers to, cf. Article 4.4 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Registration at the meeting takes place at www.icelandairgroup.is/agm. Registered participants will receive information via e-mail prior to the meeting on how to participate and cast their votes together with a link to a live stream of the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed from Hilton Reykjavik Nordica and is open for physical attendance subject to restrictions on public gatherings and prior registration. Voting and other discussions will be electronic only.

AGENDA

  1. The Board of Director‘s report on Icelandair Group‘s operations in 2020
  2. Confirmation of Annual Accounts and decision on the handling of profit or loss for the financial year
  3. Decision on payments to Board Members
  4. Proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the Remuneration Policy
  5. Report and proposal from the Nomination Committee regarding Board Membership
  6. Election of Board Members
  7. Election of Auditors
  8. Election of two members of the Nomination Committee
  9. Authorization to purchase Treasury Shares
  10. Other lawfully submitted matters

PROPOSALS

  1. Annual Accounts (Item 2)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual Accounts of the
Company for 2020 will be approved.

  1. Dividends payments (Item 2)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividends will be paid for the 2020 financial year.

  1. Remuneration to Board Members (Item 3)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that remuneration to Board Members and Sub-Committee Members shall be the same as they were last year: Each Board Member will receive ISK 330,000 per month, the Chairman will receive ISK 660,000 per month, the Deputy Chairman will receive ISK 495,000 per month, Sub-Committee Members will receive ISK 120,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee will receive ISK 275,000 per month and the Chairman of other Sub-Committees will receive ISK 150,000 per month. The Board of Directors will decide on compensation for the members nominated by shareholders in the Nomination Committee.  Compensation will be paid on hourly basis.

