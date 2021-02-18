 

Advicenne Provides an Update as its Operations Evolve

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 18:00  |  66   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) provides an update on the overall progress of the Company.

In Europe, with the recent positive CHMP Opinion for our lead medicine ADV7103—Sibnayal, Advicenne should receive the EMA Marketing Authorization (MAA) for Sibnayal soon. The company is currently pursuing discussions with several partners for its commercialization in most countries of the European Community.

Meanwhile the clinical program in cystinuria in the EU is progressing. In spite of the hurdles encountered due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the submission for Marketing Authorization is expected by late 2022.

Advicenne has been able to maintain a satisfactory level of activity, and the team has been doing a great job in all the aspects of the Sibnayal pre-launch, from market access to manufacturing and securement of the supply chain .

In the US, Advicenne Inc, Advicenne’s US affiliate, has made significant progress in building a team of highly qualified professionals. The pivotal Phase III ARENA trial of ADV7103 for distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) is resuming. The submission for Marketing Authorization is expected in late 2022.

Meanwhile the launch of Ozalin by Primex under an exclusive license is progressing. Advicenne is confident in the continuous positive execution of the €40 million licensing deal signed in 2016.

Focus and streamlining, as well as effective cost management are practices put in place by the Company during these difficult times. The Company was able to secure €4.3 million of non-dilutive financing through a PGE (French state guaranteed loan) at the end of 2020.

Thanks to the positive evolution of the company a number of financing options are now open to secure the development of the Company in the mid term.

With the recent appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne (effective February 15, 2021), the Company will continue to develop strategies and operations to increase its footprint on rare kidney diseases.

“I am very pleased with the progress of the Company in the past year. Important milestones have been met, setting the ground for our new incoming CEO Peter Meeus whose great business experience in the industry will serve Advicenne extremely well to bring the company to its next stage of growth”, said Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advicenne Provides an Update as its Operations Evolve Regulatory News: Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) provides an update on the overall progress of the Company. In Europe, with the recent positive CHMP Opinion for our lead medicine ADV7103—Sibnayal, Advicenne should receive the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update