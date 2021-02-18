 

Quadient Moves Up Three Places in the 2020 Gaïa Research Ranking

Paris, February 18, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it is sixth in the 2020 Gaïa Research global ranking, moving up three places compared to the previous year. Quadient also holds the fifth position among companies with revenues above €500 million. Every year, the rating recognizes the best performing companies in France in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), among a selected panel of 230 small and medium-sized companies listed on Euronext Paris.

Gaïa Research rates companies based on governance, social, environmental and stakeholder criteria. Quadient has progressed in each of these areas, improving its overall score in comparison with 2019. Its highest scores were achieved on environmental, governance and social criteria. Recently, Quadient has accelerated its corporate social responsibility efforts, in particular those towards employees, through development of skills via e-learning programs, increased flexible work conditions (e.g. remote work, flextime) and promotion of gender diversity. The update of the company’s Code of Ethics, followed by the launch of a dedicated and mandatory training across all its employees, also contributed to improving Quadient’s overall score.

“We are honored to be once again at the top of the Gaïa Research rating. Quadient teams are highly engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and have contributed to many projects implemented in 2020, enabling our company to improve its results,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer at Quadient, who leads the company’s worldwide operations related to Corporate Social Responsibility. “I am proud of Quadient’s continued commitment to doing business in a responsible manner, across the entire organization and for all our solutions.”

Gaïa Research (formerly Gaïa Rating), EthiFinance’s extra-financial rating agency, specializes in ESG analysis and rating of French and European companies. Since 2009, it has set rankings per revenue category to recognize the best players from a selected panel of 230 Euronext Paris-listed small and medium-sized companies. Ratings are used by leading asset management companies in their management and investment decision-making processes. For more information on Gaïa Research, visit www.gaia-rating.com

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

