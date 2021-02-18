 

Global Leaders Select Jamf for Education Technology Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 18:00  |  62   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, empowers educational institutions worldwide to adapt and grow in the new distance learning environment. Our global teams ensure students and teachers can continue learning with the Apple devices they know and love in the remote world. Jamf is a solution that can be used in educational institutions planning on implementing Apple devices in their classrooms, as proven by government funding in countries like Japan and Germany.

Technology Initiatives Backed by Government Funding - Germany 
2020 brought on many challenges, especially for students and teachers with limited access to technology before the lockdown. Many schools in Germany don't use technology in the classroom, and most teachers aren’t given a school-issued computer to teach their classes. Because of this, schools struggled to continue lessons for their students. In April 2020, the German government announced that they would be giving more than €500 million to the “Corona Emergency Fund” to provide learning devices for pupils and students. This was in addition to a €7 billion “DigitalPakt Schule” fund that aims to improve digital infrastructure in schools.

Many schools throughout Germany were far behind in implementing technology into classrooms, but throughout the year great progress was made. The city of Bremen ordered around 100,000 iPads, all managed by Jamf, for each student and teacher to have an iPad for a 1:1 distance learning environment. Thanks to the success students and teachers had with their new iPads and adapting to a distance learning environment, the German government will continue the funding into 2021 to ensure schools throughout the country remain successful.

"2020 was a big year for digitalization across German schools and we were no exception. We are thrilled to be able to give each student the possibility to work with an iPad, the best learning technology. Using Jamf to ensure the device is managed meant our teachers, students, and parents were able to use them in a productive and safe way," said Oliver Denk, Responsible for MDM, Die Senatorin für Kinder und Bildung - Bremen.

The GIGA School Project - Japan
The GIGA School project was a government initiative to implement at least one device for each of the 9 million elementary (grades 1-6) and junior high (grades 7-9) students in Japan. The project’s original goal was to have the devices implemented over five years; however, COVID-19, accelerated the goal to be completed in one year. Status reports and additional documents for this project is provided by The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

The Jamf Japan team worked alongside Japanese telecom NTT Docomo and Apple’s Education team to roll out iPad for elementary and junior high school students across more than 100 boards of education. Students in Yokohama, Kumamoto and other cities were able to manage their devices and access their teachers and classes during the pandemic.

Apple recognizes schools that demonstrate the Apple vision for learning with technology as ‘AppleDistinguished Schools.’ Currently in Japan, 8 of the 9 Apple Distinguished Schools are using Jamf to manage their Apple products. With the overwhelming success of these schools and the GIGA School project, Jamf will target around 3 million high school students (grades 10-12) to continue this growth into 2021.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Leaders Select Jamf for Education Technology Initiatives MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, empowers educational institutions worldwide to adapt and grow in the new distance learning environment. Our global teams ensure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Jamf to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021
02.02.21
Jamf Certified as Great Place to Work
28.01.21
Jamf and TRUCE Software Empowers the Deskless Workforce to be Safer and More Productive
26.01.21
Jamf Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
1
Jamf - Mobile Device Management für Apple