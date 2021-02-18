Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing February 22, 2021

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCACU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing February 22, 2021, holders of the 5,750,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. Common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “BCAC” and “BCACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbol “BCACU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 28, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.