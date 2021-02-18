 

Neudata adds data vendor training courses to its Neudata Provider platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, an alternative data research and SaaS technology platform, has added Neudata Academy — the industry's first virtual training program solely dedicated to helping data sellers understand the investment management industry — to its industry-leading Neudata Provider platform.

Developed by Neudata's team of research specialists in conjunction with real alternative data buyers at leading hedge funds, Neudata Academy's first training course ­— Selling Alternative Data to Investment Managers — offers data sellers the tools they need to sell data to more investment managers, faster.

The four-hour course is comprised of seven modules and covers topics that include:

  • how to price, package and pitch data products,
  • how investment management funds work and their data preferences, which can help data providers build a better targeted prospective client list,
  • how to ensure datasets are fully compliant with laws and regulations governing the investment management space,
  • and much more.

The course also features real case studies from leading alternative data buyers — including Shruti Thaker, Tony Guida and Chris Longworth — and providers, who share their advice for selling into the investment management space.

"Selling into the investment management vertical can be a tough challenge for data providers, with many data sellers struggling to get information from clients about how the market works and how their data compares to competitors in terms of quality, breadth of coverage and price," said Neudata's CEO, Rado Lipuš. "Neudata Academy helps data providers form a better understanding of the market so they can understand their prospective clients' needs and wants more comprehensively."

Over the next few months, Neudata Academy will expand its training offerings to offer courses for data buyers and other market participants, Lipuš said.

Neudata Academy is currently available for data providers in conjunction with premium access to the Neudata Provider portal. To learn more, visit our website or reach out at info@neudata.co.

About Neudata

Industry-leading fintech firm Neudata is the only objective and neutral data scouting service that is dedicated to finding alpha-generating data for investment professionals.

Neudata's Software as a Service (SaaS) catalogue of 5000+ dataset reports provides tools for users to easily search, source, manage, and compare data, while leveraging real-time insights from its team of expert research analysts based in London, New York and Shanghai.

Its core philosophy is simple — Neudata catalogues and assesses datasets based on over 100 unique factors & delivers metadata reports and advice for a fee. It doesn't buy data, sell data, or accept revenue-shares or commissions from the data vendors that it recommends. That means users get unbiased intelligence that's tailored to their specific investment thesis.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neudata adds data vendor training courses to its Neudata Provider platform LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neudata, an alternative data research and SaaS technology platform, has added Neudata Academy — the industry's first virtual training program solely dedicated to helping data sellers understand the investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Notice to Annual General Meeting of Kojamo plc
Nordic Nanovector Sees Significant Improvement in Patient Recruitment Rate in PARADIGME, its ...
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods