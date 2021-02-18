Sea Ray Introduces the Brand-New Sundancer 370 Outboard – an Icon Reinvented

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Ray is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Sundancer Series with a brand-new model that is the embodiment of elegance, athleticism and sophistication. A fusion of performance and beauty, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is leading the evolution of the Sundancer line while setting a new standard in luxury sport cruisers.

“Sea Ray’s Sundancer family of boats was launched with the Sundancer 240,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “A modern take on an American classic, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is spearheading the next generation of this iconic series that’s been an integral part of the Sea Ray portfolio for 45 years. The Sundancer 370 Outboard advances the Sundancer line with enhancements that are both pure and bold. Simple, sophisticated lines create a form and proportion that’s not overdesigned or overstated. Surfaces flow from crisp lines to smooth transitions seamlessly creating an integrated feel while technology and interaction provide a sense of the future.”