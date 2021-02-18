 

Sea Ray Introduces the Brand-New Sundancer 370 Outboard – an Icon Reinvented

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Ray is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Sundancer Series with a brand-new model that is the embodiment of elegance, athleticism and sophistication. A fusion of performance and beauty, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is leading the evolution of the Sundancer line while setting a new standard in luxury sport cruisers.

“Sea Ray’s Sundancer family of boats was launched with the Sundancer 240,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “A modern take on an American classic, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is spearheading the next generation of this iconic series that’s been an integral part of the Sea Ray portfolio for 45 years. The Sundancer 370 Outboard advances the Sundancer line with enhancements that are both pure and bold. Simple, sophisticated lines create a form and proportion that’s not overdesigned or overstated. Surfaces flow from crisp lines to smooth transitions seamlessly creating an integrated feel while technology and interaction provide a sense of the future.”

The launch of the all-new Sundancer 370 Outboard marks a significant milestone in Sea Ray’s history, representing not only the relaunch of the Sundancer family, but the reinvention of Sea Ray through revolutionary inspired design.

The Sundancer 370 Outboard blends the values of a cruiser, bowrider and coupe while showcasing the new Sea Ray design language, complete with signature design elements. “The boat’s S-sheer line establishes an elongated profile, the Center Crease produces speed while reducing mass, the Jaw Line gives presence power and direction, and the Integrated Emblem elegantly anchors the Sea Ray brand to the design,” said Charlie Foss, Sea Ray design director.

Conversation with family members and friends flows naturally in multiple spaces throughout the Sundancer 370 Outboard, expertly crafted for comfort. The U-shaped cockpit is ideal for hosting dinner parties and cocktail hours with a wet bar, flameless Kenyon grill, optional refrigerator and optional teak tables. With seating for up to five adults, the bow transforms with an optional filler cushion from a table to a spacious sun lounge. The three-position convertible transom seat easily transitions from a hard-back surface when underway to an aft-facing seat or sunpad when at rest.

