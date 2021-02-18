Publishing of Eimskip’s Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 and Q4 results

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the fourth quarter results.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2020, fourth quarter results and ESG Sustainability Statement for 2020 after market closing on Thursday 25 February 2021.

The meeting will be held on Friday 26 February 2021 at 8:30 GMT and will due to COVID-19 restrictions be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors . Investors can send questions before 8:00 Friday morning to investors@eimskip.com with the subject “Investor meeting”.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors .