 

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Teams with Barron’s in Education to Sponsor Access to Critical Financial Tools for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced a new initiative in their ongoing commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By pledging to sponsor the Barron’s in Education program, all students at 14 HBCUs will gain access to Barron’s digital subscriptions, including Barron’s magazine, as well as numerous experiential learning opportunities. Morgan Stanley will be providing valuable information, access and tools to the schools’ diverse student bodies.

This sponsorship is the latest initiative in Morgan Stanley’s continued and growing alliance with HBCUs. Providing the Barron’s in Education program will be another tool to help prepare students for the next phase of their careers by giving them access to the same reporting, analysis and investment ideas that top business leaders use as well as hearing from Wall Street’s top minds. Last year, Morgan Stanley announced its HBCU Scholars Program ‒ an integrated initiative to strategically engage with and support 60 students with scholarships from Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

“We have to invest in future generations because we know that today’s students are tomorrow’s executives and entrepreneurs,” said Andy Saperstein, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “We want to prepare students to think like leaders and access to Barron’s subscriptions and other key learning components will be beneficial on that path. This is another real-world tool we’re proud to contribute to supplement our existing HBCU programs.”

“Part of learning about the finance world is keeping up with the news and trends of the industry. Barron’s is a necessary resource used by top bankers, investors and leaders in finance and banking. Getting this timely information firsthand along with traditional curriculum will enhance the learning experience for these HBCU students,” said Kara Underwood, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Diversity and Inclusion.

Barron’s, a leader in financial news online and in print celebrating its 100th year anniversary, provides in-depth commentary and analysis of the market, breaking financial news and investment insights. In addition to providing complimentary Barron’s subscription to these 14 institutions, Morgan Stanley will take their involvement to the next level through a one-of-a-kind experiential learning program consisting of:

