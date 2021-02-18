 

Unveiled Engie EPS’ 2023 Technology Roadmap

18.02.2021   

Regulatory News:

Engie EPS (Paris:EPS), presented today its 2023 Technology Roadmap, with a full-digital event streamed from the Cosio Valtellino industrial plant.

With this event, named Technology Revolution Day because of the revolutionary importance of the technological newly filed patent and innovations, Engie EPS had the aim of breaking down the major achievements of the recent years and to present future developments, pointing out the direction of its next technological positioning.

Representative of the consistency of the roadmap was the decision of organizing its launch from the place where Engie EPS turns its innovative solutions in industrial products: the company’s industrial plant at the hearth of the Valtellina industrial district.

The Technology Revolution Day was opened by Engie EPS’ Chief Executive Officer & General Manager Carlalberto Guglielminotti, and by the Chief Technology Officers Daniele Rosati and Giorgio Crugnola, respectively head of Energy Storage and eMobility areas.

The true leading role was actually played by the young engineers of the Engineering and Research & Development Team, the epicenter of Engie EPS’ change, who presented the details of the innovations that the company will develop in the next years, solutions and products that are positioned exactly at the meeting point between the two main sectors of Engie EPS: Energy Storage and eMobility.

The interventions were articulated following the four technological families at the center of the company’s offer, for the technological family Move: Martino Bosetti - Head of eMobility Products R&D and Francesco Lamberti - Head of eMobility Application Engineering. To present innovations of the technology family Store: Nicola Zanon - Battery Center of Excellence Leader and Enrico Casalini - Systems Standardization Project Leader. The technology family Convert & Connect was introduced by: Massimo Pedretti - C-BESSHD Project Leader; Daniele Rosati - CTO, eBESS MMC Project Leader has then described the main storage innovation of the 2023 roadmap. In the end Pietro Raboni - Head Of System R&D, Lorenzo Meraldi - PROPHET Project leader, Kanika Dhyani - Head of Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Giovanni Ravina - Chief Innovation Officer and Juliet Boissiere - Program Manager eMobility revealed the future of the technology family Control.

The event’s video and the transcript of all the speaker’s talks, which are setting Engie EPS’ roadmap and goals to 2023, are available on the company website at the page: engie-eps.com/technology-revolution-day/

* * *

ENGIE EPS

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.engie-eps.com




