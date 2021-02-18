 

Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today approved the company’s 59th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 2.4 percent from 41 cents to 42 cents per common share.

Stacy Apter elected as vice president and treasurer of The Coca-Cola Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.68 per share, up from $1.64 per share in 2020. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 15.

The company returned $7 billion in dividends to shareowners in 2020, bringing the total amount given back to shareowners through dividends since Jan. 1, 2010, to $61.9 billion.

Officer election

The board also elected Stacy Apter as vice president and treasurer, effective March 1. Apter, the first female treasurer of the company, succeeds Christopher Nolan, who is retiring after more than 11 years as treasurer. Nolan began his career at Coca-Cola in 1992.

Most recently, Apter served as chief of staff for Chairman and CEO James Quincey. In that role, which she held for two years, Apter helped drive the company’s reorganization efforts as well as the company’s broader cultural transformation.

Apter joined Coca-Cola in 2005 and went on to hold a variety of roles in treasury and global benefits, including as assistant treasurer, where she led capital management, currency hedging, risk and insurance, and benefits and investments functions.

Prior to Coca-Cola, Apter was a director with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Apter is a graduate, magna cum laude, of Sweet Briar College.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.



