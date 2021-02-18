DSG Global to Accept Crypto Currency through Partnership with GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS is an emerging fintech company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. GreenBox applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for merchant clients globally.

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary companies, Imperium Motor Corp., and Vantage-Tag Systems, will begin accepting cryptocurrencies for payments through a partnership with GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX).

Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President of GreenBox, commented, “GreenBox proprietary blockchain payment platform gives merchants the ability to accept over 200 cryptocurrencies as payment alongside traditional merchant payment services.”

“We are excited to partner with GreenBox to provide our consumers with more flexibility at that point-of-sale,” commented Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “Providing cutting-edge fintech payment options adds another layer to our growing competitive advantage as we rapidly scale operations and grow sales moving forward.”

The GreenBox partnership enables DSGT to accept cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, for its Imperium Motor and Vantage Tag Systems product lines, including golf carts, GPS Infinity systems, service and support payments, electric vehicles, and more, providing EV Dealers and golf course customers globally with a robust, single-platform payment solution.

Serving as the settlement engine for financial transactions, GreenBox’s blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox’s private ecosystem. The speed and security of the platform allows GreenBox to log immense volumes of immutable transactional records in real time.

The global EV market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to exceed $56 billion by 2025.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company with strategic distribution agreements in place that offer a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American and other markets with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .