AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA and AS SEB Banka agree on refinancing and attraction of a new credit line

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu street 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on February 18th, 2021, AS SEB Banka and the Company have refinanced existing liabilities in the amount of EUR 45 575 442.87 for 5 years. The Company must repay the loan starting with 36th month after conclusion date of the agreement in accordance with the payment schedule agreed between the both parties.

The parties have also agreed to open a new credit line in the amount of EUR 10 million for 5 years, so that the Company can successfully implement the planned investments. The planned investments are mainly related to the renovation of the glass melting furnace in the summer of 2021.



