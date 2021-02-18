Digitalist Group brings forward the publication of Financial Statements 2020

Digitalist Group Plc (“Company”) has resolved to bring forward the publication of the financial statements for the year 2020. The Company’s Financial Statements 2020 were initially to be published on 31 March 2021. The new publication date is 29 March 2021.

