COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

February 18, 2021
Boulogne-Billancourt, February 18, 2021- Groupe Renault continues the renewal of its Board of Directors, which began in 2019, strengthening its financial, digital and mobility expertise.

At today’s meeting, on the recommendation of the Governance and Remuneration Committee, Renault's Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2021 the appointment of two new independent directors, Bernard Delpit and Frédéric Mazzella.

To accompany the evolution of the Board by limiting the number of its members, Patrick Thomas announced his decision to make his term of office available to the Board as of the 2021 General Meeting, one year in advance.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose the renewal for four years of the terms of office of Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun, Marie-Annick Darmaillac, Yu Serizawa and Thomas Courbe.

Finally, the Board of Directors will submit to the General Meeting the appointment of Noël Desgrippes, a candidate for the position of Director representing employee shareholders, to replace Benoit Ostertag whose term of office expires.

Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said :

"I would like to thank Patrick Thomas, who has been a pillar of the Board of Directors in recent years and who is now anticipating the end of his term of office in order to accompany the acceleration of  Groupe Renault's transformation. The appointments of Bernard Delpit and Frédéric Mazzella, proposed by the Board of Directors, are part of a new dynamic. Bernard Delpit has a long experience of financial issues in the public sphere as well as with major listed groups and has held operational responsibilities in the automotive industry. Frédéric Mazzella is a leading innovative entrepreneur and the creator of one of the most emblematic companies in the world of new mobility. Their experience and wide-ranging profiles will be invaluable assets in supporting the implementation of the Groupe Renault's strategic plan.

I am also very pleased that Noël Desgrippes has been nominated for the position of Director representing employee shareholders. His knowledge of the company and his commitment within the employee representative bodies will be valuable assets for the Board of Directors, which will be particularly attentive to the voice of the employees”.

