 

Mattel Television Announces Two New Barbie Specials Premiering in 2021

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the upcoming launch of two all-new animated Barbie specials. “Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday,” the first dedicated television movie featuring Barbie’s younger sister Chelsea in a starring role, will launch globally on broadcasters and streaming services this spring. The second special, which follows the success of last year’s “Barbie Princess Adventure,” will be a musical that follows Barbie and her friends to New York City.

Directed by Cassi Simonds (“Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures”), “Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday” tells the story of Chelsea, Barbie’s precocious youngest sister, and the rest of the Roberts family as they set sail on an adventure cruise for her seventh birthday. When they cross the International Date Line, Chelsea discovers her actual birthday has been lost and she embarks on a fantastical journey through an enchanted jungle island in order to save it.

“Barbie’s brand message, about inspiring the limitless potential in every child, and her stories resonate deeply with both kids and parents all over the world,” said Adam Bonnett, Executive Producer, Mattel Television. “This year, we are expanding the Barbie content universe in a number of ways starting with a fantastical story centered around Barbie’s little sister, Chelsea, an incredibly popular character in the Barbie family. We have barely scratched the surface of the stories the brand can tell, and this is the first of many scripted and unscripted Barbie projects we have in production and development.”

The 60-minute special will be available on Netflix in the U.S. as well as on Cartoonito (Italy), Pop (UK); 9Go! (Australia), Neox Kids (Spain), SuperRTL (Germany), Carousel (Russia) and iQIYI (China), with additional broadcast and streaming partners to be announced.

Executive producers for “Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday” include Bonnett, Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President, Content Development and Production, Mattel Television. Ann Austen will co-executive produce. Animation services are being provided by Mainframe Studios.

This year, Barbie was named the 2020 Top Global Toy Property of the Year, according to the NPD group.* In addition to launching new content focused on Chelsea, the Barbie brand will also introduce complementary dolls, playsets and accessories based on the character this spring. These new products are part of a broader strategy to expand the franchise with new items focused on Barbie’s friends and family.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

* Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2020

MAT-CORP



ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
American Girl Unveils New Conversation Series to Amplify and Celebrate Diverse Voices
13.02.21
Mattel Honored with Four 2021 “Toy of the Year” Awards
10.02.21
Opening Bell: Tilray, Canopy Growth, Mattel, Delivery Hero, Deliveroo
09.02.21
'Barbie' und 'Hot Wheels' bescheren Mattel starke Geschäftszuwächse
09.02.21
Mattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.02.21
Mattel Developing UNO Live-Action Motion Picture
28.01.21
Mattel Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year
27.01.21
Barbie Named 2020 Top Global Toy Property of the Year, Per NPD

