mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - mPrest software applications on Microsoft
Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and technologies to empower
digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero
emissions
mPrest (https://mprest.com/) announced that it has joined forces with Microsoft
to bring AI, ML and IoT transformation capabilities to the energy industry on
Microsoft Azure, setting new industry standards and supporting the goal of zero
emissions and sustainability.
Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and technologies to empower
digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero
emissions
mPrest (https://mprest.com/) announced that it has joined forces with Microsoft
to bring AI, ML and IoT transformation capabilities to the energy industry on
Microsoft Azure, setting new industry standards and supporting the goal of zero
emissions and sustainability.
mPrest joins Microsoft's global independent software vendor partner ecosystem
which includes sales and go-to-market support. The collaboration will leverage
the flexibility of cloud capabilities and the power of SaaS to deliver mPrest's
orchestration and optimization platform on Azure to leading energy companies.
The energy industry is undergoing a major disruption, its most significant in
the last century. The energy revolution, spearheaded by Decarbonization,
Decentralization, and Digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunities
for energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drive
the need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies.
mPrest is one of the leading Microsoft partners helping drive the energy
revolution. The collaboration empowers digital transformation and supports the
goal of zero emissions and sustainability by deploying mPrest's Distributed
Energy Resource Management (https://mprest.com/mprest-products/mderms/) (DERMS)
and Asset Health Management software on Azure. The collaboration with Microsoft
will significantly expand the adoption of cloud in Operations Technology (OT)
and the integration between IT and OT in power utilities and other emerging
energy market players around the world.
"Working with Microsoft enables us to help drive the energy market revolution,
offering our integrated, distributed grid edge management solution on Microsoft
Azure" said Natan Barak, CEO of mPrest. "Leveraging Azure to deploy the DERMS
system will empower energy companies to more quickly digitize, optimize and
improve their operations."
Darryl Willis, vice president of Energy at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased
to work with mPrest to help advance and support the industry's commitment to
sustainability and a goal of zero emissions. Offering mPrest's DERMS on
Microsoft Azure will accelerate the digital transformation across energy
markets."
About mPrest (http://www.mprest.com/) - Empower Digital Transformation. Now.
Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time
mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world
leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's
micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings
the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries,
from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense
and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest's applications suite, including
Distributed Energy Resources Management, Asset Health Management, Criticality
and Risk Assessment, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Integrated
Operations Center, are deployed on premise or on the cloud in record time in the
most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of
the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite
interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT
and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end
visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at
http://www.mprest.com/
