 

mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.02.2021, 19:45  |  33   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - mPrest software applications on Microsoft
Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and technologies to empower
digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero
emissions

mPrest (https://mprest.com/) announced that it has joined forces with Microsoft
to bring AI, ML and IoT transformation capabilities to the energy industry on
Microsoft Azure, setting new industry standards and supporting the goal of zero
emissions and sustainability.

mPrest joins Microsoft's global independent software vendor partner ecosystem
which includes sales and go-to-market support. The collaboration will leverage
the flexibility of cloud capabilities and the power of SaaS to deliver mPrest's
orchestration and optimization platform on Azure to leading energy companies.

The energy industry is undergoing a major disruption, its most significant in
the last century. The energy revolution, spearheaded by Decarbonization,
Decentralization, and Digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunities
for energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drive
the need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies.

mPrest is one of the leading Microsoft partners helping drive the energy
revolution. The collaboration empowers digital transformation and supports the
goal of zero emissions and sustainability by deploying mPrest's Distributed
Energy Resource Management (https://mprest.com/mprest-products/mderms/) (DERMS)
and Asset Health Management software on Azure. The collaboration with Microsoft
will significantly expand the adoption of cloud in Operations Technology (OT)
and the integration between IT and OT in power utilities and other emerging
energy market players around the world.

"Working with Microsoft enables us to help drive the energy market revolution,
offering our integrated, distributed grid edge management solution on Microsoft
Azure" said Natan Barak, CEO of mPrest. "Leveraging Azure to deploy the DERMS
system will empower energy companies to more quickly digitize, optimize and
improve their operations."

Darryl Willis, vice president of Energy at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased
to work with mPrest to help advance and support the industry's commitment to
sustainability and a goal of zero emissions. Offering mPrest's DERMS on
Microsoft Azure will accelerate the digital transformation across energy
markets."

About mPrest (http://www.mprest.com/) - Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time
mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world
leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's
micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings
the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries,
from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense
and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest's applications suite, including
Distributed Energy Resources Management, Asset Health Management, Criticality
and Risk Assessment, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Integrated
Operations Center, are deployed on premise or on the cloud in record time in the
most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of
the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite
interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT
and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end
visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at
http://www.mprest.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130849/4842404
OTS: mPrest


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry mPrest software applications on Microsoft Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and technologies to empower digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero emissions mPrest (https://mprest.com/) announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Haspa blickt optimistisch in die Zukunft
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
Sartorius blickt auf ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 zurück und erwartet weiteres starkes ...
Daimler-Chef Ola Källenius: "Das Jahr 2020 war ein Stresstest für nahezu jedes Unternehmen in nahezu jeder Branche. ...
Running Gag, Kommentar zum neuen Anlauf für eine Finanztransaktionssteuer von Andreas Heitker
Der einfachste Weg zur neuen Heizung - und satter Förderung / Mit ELEMENTS: Energiekosten sparen, Klima schonen und Zuschuss von bis zu 55 Prozent der Investitionen ...
Schwaiger Group mit Münchens nachhaltigster Gewerbeimmobilie für immobilienmanager-Award nominiert / Graue Energie: Die nachhaltigsten Gebäude sind die, die nicht neu gebaut werden müssen
EANS-News: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Bericht gemäß § 65 Abs 1b iVm §§ 171 Abs 1 und ...
ADREXpharma führt medizinisches Cannabis von Israels größtem ...
Titel
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Zweitgrößtes Anbauland für Bioprodukte in Europa stellt bahnbrechende ...
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Pflege-Jobs trotz Corona beliebter - Aktuelle KÖNIGSTEINER-Studie zeigt: Während Pfleger und Pflegerinnen im ganzen Land gegen Corona kämpfen, steigt die ...
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
immowelt Kaufpreis-Prognose: Trotz Corona verteuern sich Eigentumswohnungen im Bestand bis Ende 2021 um bis zu 14 Prozent
Als erste börsengelistete Firma Deutschlands sichert sich die SynBiotic SE mit Bitcoin gegen ...
Hier werden Kunden gut beraten
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:13 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors
20:11 Uhr
DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager
20:09 Uhr
Aktien New York: Märkte unter Druck - Nasdaq-Verluste gehen weiter
20:08 Uhr
Exelon Utilities CEO Honored With BEYA Chairman’s Award for Contributions to STEM
20:05 Uhr
C&F Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
20:02 Uhr
Kretschmann warnt vor hohen Erwartungen in Schnelltests
20:00 Uhr
United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend On Preferred Stock And Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase On Common Stock
20:00 Uhr
Nearly All Employed U.S. Adults Focused on Improving Finances as a Result of COVID-19
19:59 Uhr
Appili Therapeutics to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats; First Event to Feature Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Critical Need for More Options to Combat COVID-19
19:56 Uhr
Niederlande: Parlament stimmt Notgesetz zur Ausgangssperre zu