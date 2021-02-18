mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry

mPrest joins Microsoft's global independent software vendor partner ecosystemwhich includes sales and go-to-market support. The collaboration will leveragethe flexibility of cloud capabilities and the power of SaaS to deliver mPrest'sorchestration and optimization platform on Azure to leading energy companies.The energy industry is undergoing a major disruption, its most significant inthe last century. The energy revolution, spearheaded by Decarbonization,Decentralization, and Digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunitiesfor energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drivethe need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies.mPrest is one of the leading Microsoft partners helping drive the energyrevolution. The collaboration empowers digital transformation and supports thegoal of zero emissions and sustainability by deploying mPrest's DistributedEnergy Resource Management (https://mprest.com/mprest-products/mderms/) (DERMS)and Asset Health Management software on Azure. The collaboration with Microsoftwill significantly expand the adoption of cloud in Operations Technology (OT)and the integration between IT and OT in power utilities and other emergingenergy market players around the world."Working with Microsoft enables us to help drive the energy market revolution,offering our integrated, distributed grid edge management solution on MicrosoftAzure" said Natan Barak, CEO of mPrest. "Leveraging Azure to deploy the DERMSsystem will empower energy companies to more quickly digitize, optimize andimprove their operations."Darryl Willis, vice president of Energy at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleasedto work with mPrest to help advance and support the industry's commitment tosustainability and a goal of zero emissions. Offering mPrest's DERMS onMicrosoft Azure will accelerate the digital transformation across energymarkets."About mPrest (http://www.mprest.com/) - Empower Digital Transformation. Now.Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-timemission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the worldleading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest'smicro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform bringsthe power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries,from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defenseand other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest's applications suite, includingDistributed Energy Resources Management, Asset Health Management, Criticalityand Risk Assessment, Critical Infrastructure Protection and IntegratedOperations Center, are deployed on premise or on the cloud in record time in themost forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some ofthe world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suiteinterfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, ITand OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-endvisibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us athttp://www.mprest.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130849/4842404OTS: mPrest