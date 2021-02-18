SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:30am ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com .

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005912/en/