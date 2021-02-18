People Corporation Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement

As a result of the Arrangement, the Company is expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”) at the close of trading on February 18, 2021. The Company will submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate the Company’s public reporting requirements.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the “ Company ”) (TSX Venture: PEO) today announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”), pursuant to which an entity (the “ Purchase r”) controlled by certain investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, acquired all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the “ Shares ”) for C$15.22 in cash per Share, other than certain Shares held by certain senior management shareholders and their affiliates and associates who received, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of cash and shares of the direct parent of the Purchaser. The Arrangement, which was announced on December 14, 2020, was approved by the Company’s shareholders at a special meeting held on February 11, 2021 and the Company obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) in respect of the Arrangement on February 12, 2021.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Shares to the Arrangement may direct their questions to Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll-Free), or 1-416-304-0211 (Outside North America) or by email to assistance@laurelhill.com. Further information about submitting your Shares to the Arrangement, including with respect to completing the applicable letter of transmittal, may be addressed to TSX Trust Company, who is acting as depositary under the Arrangement, toll free at 1-866-600-5869, or by email at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com.

Required Early Warning Report Information

Following completion of the Arrangement (including the amalgamation of the Purchaser with the Company), the direct parent of the Purchaser had beneficial ownership and control over 100% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Prior to the Arrangement, the Purchaser held no Shares.

The registered office address of the Purchaser is 100 King Street West, Suite 6200, 1 First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1B8, Canada.

This press release is being issued, in part, pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers which requires a report to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. You may also contact Jonathan Ross ((416) 283-0178) to obtain a copy of the report.