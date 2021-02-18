Solar Alliance Energy Closes $5.7 Million Marketed Private Placement of Units
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. (TSXV: SOLR) (the “Company” or “Solar Alliance”) is pleased to announce it has closed the marketed private placement of 13,696,500 units of the Company (“Units”) at $0.42 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,752,530 previously announced on January 29, 2021 and February 5, 2021 (the “Offering”).
The Offering was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon”) and a syndicate of agents appointed by Echelon (the “Agents”). Pursuant to the agency agreement entered into by the Company and the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the Agents an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering in Units (“Agents’ Option”). The Agents have exercised the Agents’ Option in full and the number of Units sold under the Offering as reported above includes the Units sold pursuant to the Agents’ Option.
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
In connection with the Offering, the Agents have received a cash commission of 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
“This financing provides Solar Alliance with the capital to take advantage of the massive opportunity in the solar industry,” said CEO Michael Clark. “We have built an organization that has experienced strong year over year growth and the prospects moving forward are incredibly exciting. Our pipeline and backlog of projects continue to grow and this capital will allow us to accelerate future strategic initiatives. Combine that stable, growing foundation with the changing political environment in the United States and we are clearly at an inflection point in our history and the growth potential is extraordinary.”
