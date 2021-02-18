Solar Alliance Energy Closes $5.7 Million Marketed Private Placement of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. (TSXV: SOLR) (the “Company” or “Solar Alliance”) is pleased to announce it has closed the marketed private placement of 13,696,500 units of the Company (“Units”) at $0.42 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,752,530 previously announced on January 29, 2021 and February 5, 2021 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon”) and a syndicate of agents appointed by Echelon (the “Agents”). Pursuant to the agency agreement entered into by the Company and the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the Agents an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering in Units (“Agents’ Option”). The Agents have exercised the Agents’ Option in full and the number of Units sold under the Offering as reported above includes the Units sold pursuant to the Agents’ Option.