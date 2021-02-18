 

Appili Therapeutics to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats; First Event to Feature Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Critical Need for More Options to Combat COVID-19

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its first webinar series examining major trends in the global infectious disease landscape. The first event, scheduled for March 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET, will be an engaging discussion featuring Dr. Scott Gottlieb and other speakers to address the ongoing challenges in preventing and treating the SarsCov2 virus.

Even with the advent of vaccines, COVID-19 has demonstrated that viral pandemics require a multi-faceted approach to stop the spread of infections. Insufficient public health policies, new viral strains, access-to-care challenges, and supply chain issues are contributing to the complexities of an adequate global response. Panelists will discuss the need for investing in an arsenal of treatments, preventatives, and public health policies as part of pandemic response planning. The live webcast will include a Q&A session. Appili will announce additional events in the series throughout the year.

What:

 

In-Dialog with Covid-19 Thought Leaders: A Fireside Chat with Dr. Scott Gottlieb (the first in the Appili-sponsored webinar series discussing infectious disease issues)

Who:

 

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, is a physician and served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates
  • Dr. Armand Balboni, CEO of Appili Therapeutics; former U.S. Army officer at USAMRIID, military fellow at the FDA, active-duty faculty member at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and founding partner at the healthcare investment bank Bloom Burton & Co.
  • Additional planned participants (to be named shortly)

When:

 

Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET; Q&A to start at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

 

Online — to register to attend and for more information, please click this link or paste the following URL into your browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2634/40101

Sponsored by:

 

In addition to Appili, this event is being supported by Bloom Burton & Co and Dentons LLP.

Note – attendance is free and open to the public with advanced registration required.

Speaker biographies and headshots are available upon request.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan / REEQONUSTM (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product candidate has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.



