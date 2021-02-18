Appili Therapeutics to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats; First Event to Feature Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Critical Need for More Options to Combat COVID-19

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its first webinar series examining major trends in the global infectious disease landscape. The first event, scheduled for March 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET, will be an engaging discussion featuring Dr. Scott Gottlieb and other speakers to address the ongoing challenges in preventing and treating the SarsCov2 virus.

Even with the advent of vaccines, COVID-19 has demonstrated that viral pandemics require a multi-faceted approach to stop the spread of infections. Insufficient public health policies, new viral strains, access-to-care challenges, and supply chain issues are contributing to the complexities of an adequate global response. Panelists will discuss the need for investing in an arsenal of treatments, preventatives, and public health policies as part of pandemic response planning. The live webcast will include a Q&A session. Appili will announce additional events in the series throughout the year.