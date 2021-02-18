 

FOMO CORP. APPLIES FOR NAME CHANGE / TICKER CHANGE TO “FOMO CORP.” / “FOMO”

Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (“FOMO”) has replied to FINRA’s third round of comments on its application to change its name with FINRA to “FOMO CORP.” and ticker to “FOMO”. The Company’s transfer agent Signature Stock Transfer has similarly replied on their end. The Company changed its legal name with the Secretary of State of California on December 16, 2019 and with the SEC’s EDGAR system shortly thereafter. A new CUSIP number has been obtained as part of the process. Management is confident it has addressed FINRA’s requests for information following the application for said name change / ticker change on November 17, 2020, though there are no assurances on timing. Management believes the name reflects the Company’s growth prospects in public venture capital investments.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(630) 286-9560
IR@fomoworldwide.com




